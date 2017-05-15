BRIEF-Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Henan Food and Drug Administration
May 15 Kawanishi Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 40,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 24 and May 26
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6JCv6U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Henan Food and Drug Administration
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate