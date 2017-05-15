May 15 Kawanishi Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 40,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 24 and May 26

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer

