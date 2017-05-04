UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 4 Kkr & Co Lp
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors - Sentio stockholders to get no less than $14.37/share in cash at deal close; up to additional $0.55/share in cash at deal close
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors - total cash consideration to the stockholders for deal is between $14.37 and $15.21 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private.