UPDATE 2-Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales
* Shares rise up to 6 pct (Recasts with finance director, analyst comments, shares)
July 5 Kazakh mobile telecommunications operator Kcell:
* Says receives tax claim for 2012 to 2015 period;
* Says tax authority made a total claim of 9.0 billion tenge ($28 million), of which 5.8 billion tenge is for unpaid taxes and 3.2 billion tenge represents fines and penalties for late payment;
* Intends to dispute this claim through the available mechanisms, which include court litigation. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
OSLO, July 6 Oslo-listed African Petroleum 's first priority is to engage in a constructive dialogue with Gambian authorities after the country ended talks to extend exploration rights for two offshore areas, its CEO said on Thursday.
LONDON, July 6 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser trimmed its sales forecasts on Thursday, becoming one of the first companies to put a cost on a global cyber attack that disrupted its manufacturing and distribution.