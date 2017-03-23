BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications
March 23 KB Home
* KB Home reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KB Home - Qtrly deliveries grew 14% to 2,224 homes
* KB Home - Net orders for quarter increased 14% to 2,580
* Qtrly homes in backlog rose 11% to 4,776
* KB Home - Inventories were $3.42 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $302.1 million for quarter
* Qtrly inventories were $3.42 billion for quarter
* Qtrly net order value up 32% to $1.09 billion
* KB Home qtrly revenues $818.6 million versus $678.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $802.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont