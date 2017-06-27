UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 28
June 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,415.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.24 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 27 KB Home-
* KB Home reports 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $927.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KB Home qtrly deliveries rose 11% to 2,580 homes
* Q2 inventories increased to $3.49 billion
* KB Home - quarter ending backlog value grew 19% to $2.18 billion
* KB Home - qtrly net order value grew 15% to $1.38 billion on a 5% increase in net orders to 3,416
* "we are raising our 2017 full-year financial targets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 28 Asian shares slumped on Wednesday after Wall Street was knocked hard in the wake of a delay to a U.S. healthcare reform vote, while the euro rallied after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB could trim its stimulus this year.