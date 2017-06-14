BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
June 14 KBC GROEP NV
* REG-KBC GROUP: KBC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF UNITED BULGARIAN BANK AND INTERLEASE
* COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF UNITED BULGARIAN BANK AND INTERLEASE FROM NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 610 MILLION EUROS
* TRANSACTION WILL ONLY HAVE A LIMITED IMPACT OF 0.54% ON KBC'S SOLID CAPITAL POSITION
* TRANSACTION WILL ITS CET1 RATIO WELL ABOVE REGULATORY MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
* KBC'S CET1 STOOD AT 15.7% (FULLY LOADED, DANISH COMPROMISE) AT END OF 1Q17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.