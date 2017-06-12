June 12 KC Property PCL:

* Company is currently preparing a repayment plan to repay its debt to Solaris

* Refers to debt repayment negotiation between co and Solaris Asset Management Co

* Clarifies that, co wishes to repay its debt to Solaris as mutually agreed

* Company also learned from Solaris that Solaris had yet to commence a legal action against the company