UPDATE 1-Mediaset owns all pay TV unit after acquiring Telefonica stake
MILAN, June 19 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had acquired an 11.1 percent stake in its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica.
May 9 Kce Electronics Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 662.2 million baht versus 751 million baht
* Consolidated sales revenue rose slightly Y-O-Y from 3,529.2 million baht in Q1 2016 to 3,536.4 million baht in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 The White House is considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on Monday.
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody