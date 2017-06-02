Italy's Banca Carige appoints former UniCredit exec as CEO - sources
MILAN, June 21 The board of Genoa-based lender Banca Carige has appointed former UniCredit top executive Paolo Fiorentino as chief executive, two sources said on Wednesday.
June 2 Kcg Holdings Inc
* on May 18 commenced a plan to exit its business in Asia through a shutdown of operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary
* Total charges related to these activities are expected to be approximately $18 million to $20 million, on a pre-tax basis
* To commence a workforce reduction plan, in order to reduce KCG's expenses and operational complexity
* workforce reduction plan impacts approximately 12 pct of KCG's workforce
* Estimates that it will recognize a pre-tax charge in connection with workforce reduction of approximately $10 million during Q2 of 2017
* Cash expenditures are expected to be approximately $12 to $14 million - SEC filing
* Majority of total charges related to the activities will be recognized in Q2 of 2017 with balance expected to be recognized later in year
* Exit from KCG's Asian and Australian operations is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2017
* KCG says total charges on shutdown of KCG Asia Pacific and other operations in Asia and Australia, co's exit of forex market making business expected to be about $8-$10 million
* Majority of charges will be recognized in Q2 of 2017 with balance expected to be recognized later in year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 21 The board of Genoa-based lender Banca Carige has appointed former UniCredit top executive Paolo Fiorentino as chief executive, two sources said on Wednesday.
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting