BRIEF-China Oceanwide Holdings says Zheng Dong resigned as deputy chairman
* Zheng Dong resigned as non-executive director of company and deputy chairman of board due to health reason Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Kcg Holdings Inc
* Reg-Kcg releases May 2017 trade volumes
* Kcg holdings - in market making, KCG averaged $27.7 billion dollar volume traded, 8.7 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg bondpoint averaged $337.8 million fixed income par value traded per day for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc - in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day in May
* Kcg Holdings Inc - as for overall market conditions in may, consolidated u.s. Equity volume averaged $268.3 billion in dollar volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zheng Dong resigned as non-executive director of company and deputy chairman of board due to health reason Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 22 South Africa's government is maintaining its fiscal policy framework and is taking "systematic interventions" to address the country's economic challenges in the wake of damaging ratings downgrades, the cabinet said on Thursday.