May 31 KCG Holdings Inc

* KCG - on May 30, U.S. Federal trade commission granted early termination, effective immediately, of applicable waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976

* KCG Holdings says granted early termination for pending acquisition by Virtu Financial pursuant to agreement,plan of merger dated April 20 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: