BRIEF-Discovery Air Inc's quarterly revenue fell 23 percent
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
May 2 Keane Group Inc
* Keane announces first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Q1 revenue $240.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.5 million
* Expect q2 2017 revenues to increase between 25% and 35% sequentially
* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California