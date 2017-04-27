BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
April 27 Kearny Financial Corp:
* Kearny Financial Corp. Reports third quarter 2017 operating results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Net interest income increased $591,000 from quarter ended dec 31, 2016 to $26.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Source text for Eikon:
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: