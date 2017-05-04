May 4 (Reuters) -

* Kellogg CEO - experienced reduction in trade inventory in Q1 due to early shipments in Q4 in categories in U.S. - conf call

* Kellogg CEO - encountered customer-specific interruptions in Q1, related to price pack changes on Pringles to cover input costs, product reformulations, currency - conf call

* Kellogg executive - "Q1 was not the norm", expect to see sequential improvement in Q2 with further improvement coming in the second half - conf call