March 30 Kelso Technologies Inc
* Kelso Technologies Inc.: financial results for the year
ended December 31, 2016
* Kelso Technologies - trend of for lower than anticipated
demand for rail tank cars is expected to continue in early
months of 2017
* Kelso Technologies Inc - improved activity for rail tank
cars is expected later in 2017
* Kelso Technologies Inc - "continuing to affect our rail
tank car division is impact of new regulations for hazardous
material tank cars"
* Kelso Technologies Inc - compliance with new DOT-117
regulations must be achieved in early 2018 for crude oil and in
2023 for ethanol
* Kelso Technologies Inc - achievement of compliance with
new regulations is expected to improve financial performance of
company
