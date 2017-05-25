BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share
May 25 Kemet Corp
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
* Total adjusted EBITDA (excluding unrealized synergies) projected to grow at a 7.8 percent CAGR from FY 2017 to FY 2022
* Total net sales projected to grow at a 2.2 percent CAGR from FY 2017 to FY 2022
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing