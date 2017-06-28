BRIEF-First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints Martyn Hoccom as acting group treasurer
Appoints Martyn Hoccom as acting group treasurer
June 28Kenedix Office Investment Corp
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of property for 1.8 billion yen
* Acquisition date on July 20


CLEVELAND, June 28 Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature voted on Wednesday to freeze enrollment in the state's Medicaid healthcare insurance for the poor, setting the stage for a showdown with Republican Governor John Kasich, who favors expanding the program.
SHANGHAI, June 29 China will push to diversify how it pays the healthcare costs for its nearly 1.4 billion people in a bid to stem "irrational growth" of medical costs, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.