BRIEF-Kenedix Office Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 3 bln yen

1 Min Read
July 12 (Reuters) - Kenedix Office Investment Corp
* Says it will issue 8th series and 9th series REIT bonds, worth 3 billion yen in total
* Says maturity date on July 19,2022 and July 16, 2027, coupon rate 0.26 percent and 0.64 percent per annum respectively
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Subscription date on July 12 and payment date on July 19
* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters
* Proceeds will be used to acquire property and repay loan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EwJy11
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)