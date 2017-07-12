FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Kenedix Office Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 3 bln yen
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 4:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kenedix Office Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 3 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Kenedix Office Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 8th series and 9th series REIT bonds, worth 3 billion yen in total

* Says maturity date on July 19,2022 and July 16, 2027, coupon rate 0.26 percent and 0.64 percent per annum respectively

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Subscription date on July 12 and payment date on July 19

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used to acquire property and repay loan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EwJy11

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.