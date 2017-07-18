FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 17 hours
BRIEF-Kenford Group enters share and purchase agreement with China Yuen Capital and China Investment
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 18, 2017 / 3:11 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Kenford Group enters share and purchase agreement with China Yuen Capital and China Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Kenford Group Holdings Ltd:

* Announces acquisition of shares in Kenford Group Holdings Limited by China Yuen Capital Limited

* Company intends to declare and distribute special interim dividend of HK$0.2131 per share to qualifying shareholders

* Vendors, China Yuen Capital and China Investment entered into share purchase agreement

* Trading in shares on stock exchange was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 July 2017

* Deal for a total consideration of HK$458.2 million

* Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 19 July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.