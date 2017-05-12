BRIEF-ImmunoPrecise obtains DTC eligibility of its common shares
* Immunoprecise antibodies obtains dtc eligibility of its common shares
May 12 Kennady Diamonds Inc
* Kennady Diamonds announces financing increase
* Kennady Diamonds -Announced an increase to previously announced non-brokered private placement of combination of shares and flow-through common shares
* Due to heavy demand, non-brokered private placement has been increased from C$10 million to C$12 million
* Dryships inc - reverse stock split will take effect, and co's shares will begin trading on split-adjusted basis as of opening of trading june 22, 2017
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow