BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Kennametal Inc
* Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi chief executive officer; De Feo appointed executive chairman
* Kennametal Inc - Chris succeeds Ron De Feo
* Kennametal Inc - Board of directors has appointed Christopher (Chris) Rossi as president and chief executive officer and has named him a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027
