MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc
* Kennedy Wilson announces sale of 576-unit multifamily community in South Seattle for $109 million
* Kennedy-Wilson - cash proceeds of $73 million from transaction were used to fund previously announced acquisition of 90 East, office campus in Greater Bellevue
* Kennedy-Wilson - Through disposition of Rock Creek, acquisition of 90 East, co expects to add incremental $7 million of annual recurring net operating income
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing