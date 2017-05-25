May 25 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

* Acquires 437k sq.ft. Office property in Glendale, for $144 million

* Company also sells office building in north Hollywood, CA, for $69 million

* Invested a total of $50 million of equity, and also secured a five-year interest-only loan for $94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)