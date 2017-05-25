BRIEF-KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
* KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
May 25 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc
* Acquires 437k sq.ft. Office property in Glendale, for $144 million
* Company also sells office building in north Hollywood, CA, for $69 million
* Invested a total of $50 million of equity, and also secured a five-year interest-only loan for $94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc