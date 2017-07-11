BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says unit secured extension to term of existing unsecured revolving credit facility

July 11 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings - Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc secured extension to term of existing unsecured revolving credit facility of £225 million

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings - facility has been extended to earlier of 28 February 2018 and date of merger transaction with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says in event deal not effective by 28 feb, KWE to have right to extend facility maturity up to further 6 months- sec filing

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - £225.0 million multi-currency revolving credit facility remains undrawn to date Source text - bit.ly/2u8BinZ Further company coverage: