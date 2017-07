July 10 (Reuters) - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* Kenny Tete Joins Olympique Lyonnais

* TETE JOINS THE CLUB FOR A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT, UNTIL 30 JUNE 2021

* AMOUNT OF TRANSFER IS EUR4 MILLION, PLUS AN EARN-OUT OF 10% OF CAPITAL GAIN ON ANY FUTURE TRANSFER