March 21 Kenon Holdings Ltd:

* Kenon announces changes to Kenon's board of directors and Goros' executive management

* Kenon Holdings Ltd - Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau, who currently serves as a director of Kenon, has been appointed to serve as chairman of board of Kenon

* Kenon Holdings Ltd says Leon Liu, currently is chief operating officer of Goros, to serve as chief executive officer of Goros