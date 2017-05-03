May 3 Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Kenon announces Energuate's issuance of $330 million senior notes and entry into $120 million loan

* Kenon Holdings Ltd - notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.875% and will be payable semi-annually, with final maturity occurring in May 2027

* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds of notes and loan were used to repay in full certain energuate indebtedness

* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds will be used to repay IC Power's $120 million ICPDH credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: