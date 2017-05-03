BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
May 3 Kenon Holdings Ltd
* Kenon announces Energuate's issuance of $330 million senior notes and entry into $120 million loan
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.875% and will be payable semi-annually, with final maturity occurring in May 2027
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds of notes and loan were used to repay in full certain energuate indebtedness
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds will be used to repay IC Power's $120 million ICPDH credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.