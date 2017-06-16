BRIEF-Vicinity Centres announces retirement of CEO
* CEO and Managing Director Angus Mcnaughton, has advised of his intention to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Kenon Holdings Ltd:
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
* Qoros, Quantum And Wuhu Chery’s investment agreement with Yibin Municipal Government, which was announced on April 6 wont take effect
* Yibin will not make an equity investment in Qoros
* Agreement provides for new investor investing about RMB6.5 Billion (about $942 million) in Qoros for controlling interest in Qoros Source text (bit.ly/2tawhrO) Further company coverage:
* Swift wins material contract with Mckenzie Aged Care Group-SW1.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan stocks rose to their highest in 27 years on Thursday, buoyed by technology shares. As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,381.01. Earlier in the session, it hit 10,397.04, its highest since April 1990. The index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex dropped up to 0.1 percent. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherr