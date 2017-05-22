May 22Kensoh Co Ltd

* Says it completes repurchase of 120,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3

* Shares repurchased at the price of 400 yen per share, or 48 million yen in total, on May 22

* Says share repurchase plan was announced on May 19

