BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
May 22Kensoh Co Ltd
* Says it completes repurchase of 120,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
* Shares repurchased at the price of 400 yen per share, or 48 million yen in total, on May 22
* Says share repurchase plan was announced on May 19
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/m33wp4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd