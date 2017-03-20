Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 Keppel Corporation Limited:
* Keppel signs heads of agreement with borr drilling for transocean rigs
* Under new agreement, Borr Drilling will take over contracts and undertake remaining payment installments to Keppel Fels
* Price for each rig is usd$216 million, compared to original price of usd$219 million
* Under agreement construction contracts for five jackup rigs currently being built by Keppel Fels for Transocean will be novated to Borr Drilling
* Completion of transaction is expected to take place before end of may 2017
* Transaction will not have any material impact on net tangible assets & earnings per share of Keppel Corp for FY17
* "Borr Drilling will also make a down payment of usd$275 million"
* Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd has entered into a heads of agreement with Borr Drilling Ltd of Bermuda
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.