BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower building
Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building
March 30 Keppel Reit Management Limited :
* Issuance Of S$75m 3.275% Notes Due 2024 Pursuant To S$1b Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
* Keppel reit- notes are expected to mature on 8 april 2024
* Proceeds from issue of notes under programme will be applied towards refinancing borrowings of keppel reit
* Keppel reit mtn ,a unit of RBC investor services trust singapore has priced s$75 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.275 per cent
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.