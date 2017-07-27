FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Kering not considering acquisitions in the short-term- deputy CEO
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Kering not considering acquisitions in the short-term- deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Kering deputy CEO Jean-Francois Palus and Kering CFO Jean-Marc Duplaix tell a conference call with analysts:

* Cfo says one can expect some margin expansion at gucci in h2 but at slower pace than in h1

* Kering cfo says about puma that the priority remains to improve profitability and cash flow

* Kering cfo says eyes 150 refurbished gucci stores at end 2017 versus 109 at end june

* Kering deputy ceo palus says group not considering any acquisitions in the short-term

* Kering cfo says rise in euro currency to impact tourist flows, margins and prices but too early to quantify

* Kering cfo says gucci operating margin should be around 30 percent for full year 2017

* Kering CFO says Balenciaga may reach 1 billion euros mark in sales mid-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.