May 12 KERLINK SA

* REG-KERLINK ANNOUNCES THE MAJOR SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* TOTAL DEMAND OF AROUND €32.3M, OVERSUBSCRIBED BY AROUND 180%

* €20.7M RAISED AFTER THE EXTENSION CLAUSE WAS EXERCISED IN FULL