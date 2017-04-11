UPDATE 2-Nike to cut 2 pct of workforce, eliminate shoe styles
* Shares down 2.7 pct, biggest pct loser on Dow (Adds details, background)
April 11 Kerr Mines Inc
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments
* Appointment of claudio ciavarella as chief executive officer
* Kerr mines inc - chris hopkins will relinquish his interim president and ceo roles and resume his role as chief financial officer
* Kerr mines inc - appointment of martin kostuik as president and director effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2.7 pct, biggest pct loser on Dow (Adds details, background)
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent