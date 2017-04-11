April 11 Kerr Mines Inc

* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments

* Appointment of claudio ciavarella as chief executive officer

* Kerr mines inc - chris hopkins will relinquish his interim president and ceo roles and resume his role as chief financial officer

* Kerr mines inc - appointment of martin kostuik as president and director effective immediately