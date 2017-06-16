UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 15 Kerr Mines Inc:
* Kerr Mines announces $5 million non-brokered private placement
* Kerr Mines Inc- intends to complete a proposed private placement offering of approximately 27.78 million units of company at a price of $0.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.