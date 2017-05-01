UPDATE 1-BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
May 1 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Auryxia's formulary status at new Part D plan sponsor is effective for remainder of 2017 and full year 2018
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - seeking label expansion for ferric citrate to include treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with non-dialysis dependent ckd
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - supplemental new drug application under review by FDA, with PDUFA target action date of November 6, 2017 for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
