March 20 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc - nation's largest medicare part d plan sponsor has added auryxia to its medicare part d plan formularies, effective immediately

* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc - a supplemental new drug application is under review by u.s. Fda, with pdufa target action date of nov 6, 2017 for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: