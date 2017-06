April 27 KESKO OYJ:

* Q1 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR 28.7 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 33.9 MILLION)

* NET SALES FOR NEXT 12-MONTH PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT LEVEL OF PRECEDING 12 MONTHS

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 2.60 BILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 2.60 BILLION)

* NET SALES EXPECTATION TAKES ACCOUNT OF DIVESTMENT OF K-MAATALOUS BUSINESS EXPECTED NO LATER THAN Q3 OF 2017

* COMPARABLE NET SALES FOR NEXT 12-MONTH PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED LEVEL OF PRECEDING 12 MONTHS.

* COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT FOR NEXT 12-MONTH PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED LEVEL OF PRECEDING 12 MONTHS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)