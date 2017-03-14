March 14 Kesko Oyj:

* Says group sales in February 2017 totalled 813.5 million euros ($865.40 million), and were up 23.9 pct

* Says sales continued to increase in February due to acquisitions

* In comparable terms, excluding impact of business arrangements, sales in local currencies decreased by 1.7 pct