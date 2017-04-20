UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Kesko Oyj
* Says Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has approved the transaction in which Konekesko Ltd, a Kesko Corporation subsidiary, sells its Yamarin boat business to Inhan Tehtaat Oy Ab, a subsidiary owned by Yamaha Motor Europe N.V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources