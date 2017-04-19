UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 KESKO OYJ:
* SALES IN MARCH 2017 TOTALLED EUR 1,003.8 MILLION, AND WERE UP 30.5%
* SAYS GROWTH WAS SIGNIFICANTLY STRENGTHENED BY ACQUISITIONS OF SUOMEN LÄHIKAUPPA, ONNINEN AND AUTOCARRERA
* COMPARABLY, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF BUSINESS ARRANGEMENTS, SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES INCREASED BY 4.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources