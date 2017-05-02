French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 ONEOK Inc
* ONEOK says effective may 2, 2017, Kevin S. Mccarthy resigned as a director of oneok
* ONEOK says in connection with Mccarthy's resignation, size of board was reduced from 11 members to 10 members
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount