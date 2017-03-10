BRIEF-True Heading appoints Anders Bergström as new CEO
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Key Alliance Group Bhd
* KKM agreed to pay DVMI RM3 million as full and final settlement of DVMI’s claim, counter claim by kkm withdrawn Source text (bit.ly/2msv5il) Further company coverage:
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.
* Police consider possible criminal action (Adds London mayor letter, Boris Johnson comment)