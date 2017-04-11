BRIEF-Timeless Software posts FY loss attributable hk$16.574 mln
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
April 11 Key Alliance Group Bhd:
* DVM innovate sdn bhd, a unit, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with progenet sdn bhd
* Both parties to collaborate together to expand and exploit market potentials within the data center solutions and e-commerce industry
* Execution of mou is not expected to expose kag to any new business risk as the mou is related to the kag group existing business.
Source text (bit.ly/2p2tyij)
Further company coverage:
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
ANKARA, June 15 Several thousand people took to the streets of Turkey's two biggest cities on Thursday to protest against a 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges.