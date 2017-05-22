May 22 Key Alliance Group Bhd :

* Unit entered into a share acquisition agreement with Rapidcloud Asia Sdn Bhd

* Deal for total purchase consideration 3.5 million RGT

* Proposed Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of KAG group for the FY ending 31 March 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2rJCxWa)