BRIEF-Aiming says arrest of staff and unauthorized access
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
May 22 Key Alliance Group Bhd :
* Unit entered into a share acquisition agreement with Rapidcloud Asia Sdn Bhd
* Deal for total purchase consideration 3.5 million RGT
* Proposed Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of KAG group for the FY ending 31 March 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2rJCxWa) Further company coverage:
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 9.93 yuan per share from 10 yuan per share, effective June 26