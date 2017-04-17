April 17 Key Alliance Group Bhd

* Received conditional letter of award from Avenue Escapade Sdn Bhd for the design, build and management of data centre

* Contract for sum of 24.7 million rgt

* Project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of kag group for the financial year ending 31 March 2018 and 2019