BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
May 15 DIAMYD MEDICAL AB
* KEY EXECUTIVES IN DIAMYD MEDICAL INTEND TO SUBSCRIBE IN FULL FOR THEIR SHARES IN THE RIGHTS ISSUE
* IS IMPLEMENTING A RIGHTS ISSUE TOTALING APPROXIMATELY MSEK 68.8 BEFORE ISSUE COSTS, AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF MSEK 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)