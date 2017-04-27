US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Key Technology Inc:
* Key Technology announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Key Technology Inc says Key's backlog at end of q2 of fiscal 2017 was $54.4 million, compared to $38.0 million one year ago
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet

* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture