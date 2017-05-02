BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Key Tronic Corp
* Key Tronic Corporation announces results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $112 million to $117 million
* Q3 revenue $113.6 million versus $118.4 million
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited