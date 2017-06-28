BRIEF-First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints Martyn Hoccom as acting group treasurer
* Appoints Martyn Hoccom as acting group treasurer
June 28 KeyCorp:
* KeyCorp announces CCAR capital plan which includes two common stock dividend increases and new share repurchase authorization
* KeyCorp - increase in quarterly common share dividend from $0.095 per share up to $0.105 per share
* KeyCorp - additional potential increase in quarterly common share dividend, up to $.120 per share will be considered by board
* KeyCorp - co's plan includes common share repurchase program of up to $800 million
* KeyCorp - company anticipates repurchasing common shares under 2017 capital plan through June 30, 2018
CLEVELAND, June 28 Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature voted on Wednesday to freeze enrollment in the state's Medicaid healthcare insurance for the poor, setting the stage for a showdown with Republican Governor John Kasich, who favors expanding the program.
SHANGHAI, June 29 China will push to diversify how it pays the healthcare costs for its nearly 1.4 billion people in a bid to stem "irrational growth" of medical costs, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.